PJ McArdle Roadway will close for general maintenance

PITTSBURGH — PJ McArdle Roadway will be closed for general maintenance on multiple days next week.

City of Pittsburgh officials said the roadway will be closed between Grandview Avenue and the Liberty Bridge on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at those times. The city recommends taking South 18th Street instead.

