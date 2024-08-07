Plan for new swimming pool in Green Tree getting mixed reaction from community

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Green Tree Borough Council has approved a new swimming pool that is getting mixed reaction in the community.

More than 150 people packed the borough’s typically quiet board meeting Monday night. The meeting, which was posted on YouTube, had heated exchanges between citizens and council members. Council passed a pool design that will cost nearly $4 million in a 6-1 vote.

The Wilson Park Swimming Pool, which is about 60 years old, will close next spring and reopen on Memorial Day 2026.

Citizens who spoke out at the meeting are upset by the pool size, which is smaller than the current pool. Swim team leaders spoke out saying the new pool wouldn’t be deep enough for flip turns, and others are worried about the cost.

Councilmember David Rea, who voted against the proposal, made a motion to pause the design decision to get additional community feedback, but that motion didn’t go through. Councilmember Shannon Barron said renovations will be paid for with bond funds that have been set aside for this project. The majority of the board feels the new pool size is fitting for the size of the community.

Barron said the pool’s current capacity is 548, and the new one will hold 516.

The mayor of Green Tree told Channel 11 that he believes people will continue to speak out against this design and that this is not a done deal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group