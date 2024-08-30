Plans announced for annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — Plans have been announced for Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade.

The parade will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. It is hosted each year by the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council.

“We have never seen so much excitement for Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade. This is a celebration of not only organized labor but our city and our community,” ACLC President Darrin Kelly said. “We expect record turnout, with more union members marching shoulder to shoulder, more local marching bands and dance teams, and more events than ever.”

Monday’s events will begin with a Labor Day Mass St. Benedict the Moor Church on Crawford Street at 8 a.m.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Washington Place.

Labor leaders, union members, local marching bands, dance teams and elected officials are all expected to participate.

“We are so proud of our committee members working to put this event together, and we can’t wait to welcome everybody to the biggest Labor Day Parade in the United States,” Kelly said.

