Plans greenlit to build music venue in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill, sparking frustration among neighbors

PITTSBURGH — In just a few weeks, Live Nation will break ground on a new 4,500-seat indoor concert venue in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District.

While this project now has the green light, many commitments made to Hill District residents have yet to be fulfilled, sparking deep frustration among neighbors.

Many residents say their voices weren’t heard.

In the late 1950s, the government removed 8,000 people and 430 businesses from the Hill District, a predominantly Black community, to make way for the Civic Arena and a highway.

“You have taxpayers and residents here pleading with you over and over, taking off work, pleading for representation, to say please do not continue to do what you did in 1958,” said Marimba Millions, CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation.

When the penguins took over the land, they promised to right that wrong.

But Millions says in 2009, a public art exhibit and sustainability project called “The Curtain Call” representing the Hill District’s legacy of Black history, art and culture was approved to be built around PPG Paints Arena. That has not happened yet.

“Community members are frustrated, rightfully frustrated, because they participated in the gathering of information and personal photographs and stories,” Millions said.

The Penguins also committed to ensuring diverse employment opportunities through a hiring center. But that center closed a year ago.

Plus, a parking garage that was to be built next to the concert venue to fund redevelopment in the Middle Hill was put on hold.

We asked the Penguins about that.

“The ideas that we captured in the garage project are delayed, they are not not happening, they are delayed and the ability to capture parking taxes and direct a portion of that for housing stabilization is extremely innovative but it takes a project,” spokesperson Craig Dunham said.

“We’ve been patient, it’s been over 50 years,” resident Renee Wilson said.

Community members say they’re hesitant to call Thursday’s approval a victory.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group