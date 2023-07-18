Plans move forward for senior housing complex in Carrick

CARRICK, Pa. — Right in the heart of Carrick, overlooking the community’s business district, you’ll find a cluster of dilapidated structures nearly 100 years old. But soon, a transformation of the property will likely come to fruition.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and CHN Housing Partners have entered negotiations for affordable senior housing at the site of Berg Place in Carrick. Plans are moving forward for the multi-level housing complex for local residents ages 55 and older and their families. CHN Housing Partners plans to tear down all seven buildings on the property and replace them with income-based housing — dozens of apartments and much more.

“It’s really going to be beautiful,” said Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill, District 4. “This particular project is a real game-changer for Brownsville Road. The idea of senior living, the community really grasped.”

For Coghill, the first step in making Berg Place something bigger and better has been a long time coming. After two fires on the property, one of which resulted in an emergency demolition, it’s become an eyesore in recent years.

“It’s been condemned since I’ve taken office,” Coghill said. “Kids, people going in there starting fires, doing drugs…that will no longer be a problem, and we look forward to the new facility. Not only is it a great place for people to live…there’s going to be a community space and other amenities.”

The proposed development is expected to cost more than $20 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group