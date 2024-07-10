Local

Player in Allegheny County wins over $175K in online Pennsylvania Lottery game

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PA Lottery

An Allegheny County Pennsylvania Lottery player recently won over $175,000 in an online game.

The player won on Treasure Tomb, an EZ eInstant game.

An online player in Schuylkill County recently won over $636,000 on Premier Jackpot while a player in Susquehanna County won $150,000 on Jungle Tumble.

Online Pennsylvania Lottery games can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

