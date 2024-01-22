Local

Playmaking safety could return to Steelers in 2024

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Eric Rowe #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers needed it the most, they got quality play out of Eric Rowe. Nicknamed ‘Death Rowe’, he came off the practice squad out of nowhere and gave Pittsburgh some much-needed juice to the point where he continued to make plays throughout his tenure as a starter. When asked if he could return in 2024, Mike Tomlin said ‘certainly’ Rowe could find his way back.

Rowe played and started in each of the team’s final three regular season games, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

Rowe, 31, has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins since coming into the league as a second-round pick of the Eagles out of Utah in 2015. A 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back, Rowe has split his career playing time equally between outside cornerback, slot cornerback and strong safety, while also spending time at free safety and linebacker.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Doobie Brothers making tour stop at Star Lake
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show
  • VIDEO:Video shows fight break out in Coraopolis bar before deadly shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read