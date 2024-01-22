Playmaking safety could return to Steelers in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers needed it the most, they got quality play out of Eric Rowe. Nicknamed ‘Death Rowe’, he came off the practice squad out of nowhere and gave Pittsburgh some much-needed juice to the point where he continued to make plays throughout his tenure as a starter. When asked if he could return in 2024, Mike Tomlin said ‘certainly’ Rowe could find his way back.

Rowe played and started in each of the team’s final three regular season games, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

Rowe, 31, has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins since coming into the league as a second-round pick of the Eagles out of Utah in 2015. A 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back, Rowe has split his career playing time equally between outside cornerback, slot cornerback and strong safety, while also spending time at free safety and linebacker.

