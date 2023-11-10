Pleasant Hills Middle School receives bomb threat

Pleasant Hills Middle School students and staff were diverted from the building after a bomb threat Friday morning.

A note was found early Friday at the school stating there was a bomb, according to a statement from West Jefferson Hills School District officials.

Families were notified prior to the start of school and students were taken to Thomas Jefferson High School.

The middle school was checked by law enforcement and cleared for normal school activities by 9:50 a.m., according to an update from the district. Students are being transported back to the school to follow the remainder of the day’s regular schedule.

The Veterans Day program at the middle school has been postponed.

