Pleasant to start the week, temperatures in the 40s overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be pleasant and sunny on Monday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

A clear sky tonight will allow for an even colder start Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop to the low 40s tonight. A Frost Advisory will go into effect from late tonight at 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Frost may damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation and plants if left uncovered overnight.

Frost Advisory Tuesday

Sunshine is expected early Tuesday morning with increasing clouds, highs will make it to the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance for some spotty rain showers Tuesday evening as the next system approaches the viewing area. Rain mainly moves in after 10 p.m. Tuesday with steady to heavy rain at times overnight. The bulk of this round should move through before the early morning commute on Wednesday, but leftover showers will be in the area.

We will have a brief break in the rain through midday, but the next round returns for Wednesday afternoon and evening; a few thunderstorms are possible as well. Pockets of heavy rain may produce ponding on roads that could increase the risk of hydroplaning, and rain may reduce visibility at times. Make sure to use caution and allow extra travel time during wet weather.

Cooler air moves in for the end of the work week. Highs will only make it to the 50s with on-and-off rain showers. We’ll see temperatures recover a bit for Memorial Day Weekend.

