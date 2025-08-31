Pleasant temperatures sticking around through Labor Day

PITTSBURGH — It’s yet another morning this month where temperatures are starting in the 40s. We’ll trend warmer this afternoon as highs push into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day will be the warmest of the weekend, although we still won’t quite break 80 degrees. Quiet weather will continue into most of Tuesday and Wednesday before the next cold front slices through on Thursday.

That front will bring us our only round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, although rainfall amounts won’t be enough to break the recent drought issues.

Behind the front, temperatures will struggle just to get out of the 60s on Friday. No end to the cooler pattern in sight!

