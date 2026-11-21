PITTSBURGH — Dress for a quick warm-up as you head out Saturday as high temperatures climb near 70.

Pleasant weather continues Saturday evening with temperatures in the upper 50s for Light Up Night.

Clouds thicken up Sunday ahead of a few rain showers late in the day. Most areas will stay dry, but showers are possible, especially south and east of Pittsburgh.

Cooler weather settles in Sunday, with temperatures falling 25 to 30 degrees by Tuesday. A slow-moving system could bring a chilly rain or a rain-snow mix to the area by Thanksgiving.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group