Local

Plum Borough holds SummerFest at Larry Mills Park

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Plum Borough’s SummerFest will be held through Saturday at Larry Mills Park, 199 Fontana Drive.

The festival, sponsored by the borough, Plum Rotary and C&L Shows, includes rides and food vendors. A fireworks display by Zambelli will conclude the festival on Saturday night.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. All you-can-ride tickets are $25 and single-ride tickets are $4.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida
  • Pennsylvania Game Commission asking public to report wild turkey sightings
  • Settlement reached in crash that killed bride, injured groom hours after wedding
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read