Plum Borough holds SummerFest at Larry Mills Park

Plum Borough’s SummerFest will be held through Saturday at Larry Mills Park, 199 Fontana Drive.

The festival, sponsored by the borough, Plum Rotary and C&L Shows, includes rides and food vendors. A fireworks display by Zambelli will conclude the festival on Saturday night.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. All you-can-ride tickets are $25 and single-ride tickets are $4.

