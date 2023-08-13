Plum Borough School District offering support services to community following house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District is taking action to support its community after a devastating explosion Saturday killed five people, including a child.

“On behalf of the entire school district, I want to express my deepest sympathies and offer support to our school community affected by this tragedy,” said Superintendent Rick Walsh in a statement.

Walsh said the district will open its doors to students, staff and the community for support services.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the emotional well-being of our students and families as we navigate this unimaginable tragedy,” Walsh said.

The district is making its crisis intervention team available on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plum Senior High School Library.

Walsh also encourages parents to utilize grief resources and other handouts the district has on its Parents Resources webpage.

