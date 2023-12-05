Plum Middle School evacuated while first responders assess potential gas leak

PLUM, Pa. — Students and faculty at Plum Middle School have been evacuated while first responders assess a possible gas leak, according to the district.

The Plum Borough School District sent a letter to families saying a school police officer noticed a “faint smell of natural gas” while doing a routine check of the building.

The district says they contacted 911 and the fire department and gas company responded to “fully assess the matter.”

Students and faculty were relocated to Holiday Park Intermediate School while the assessment is underway, the district says.

