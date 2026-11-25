PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing text scam.

Information shared by the department on Tuesday said people are receiving messages advising them to visit a website to “review their citation and pay a fine.”

The text also threatens the victim with late fees and a possible driving suspension.

Police stress that this is a scam and urge residents not to click any links sent in these messages or similar messages.

Similarly, they ask residents to never share their credit card, banking, or other personal information with unsolicited callers or texters.

Residents who live in the Plum area are asked to alert their family members of the ongoing scam.

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