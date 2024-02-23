PNC to cut more branches across 5 states

PITTSBURGH — PNC on Feb. 14 said it would open 100 branches through 2028, but a regulatory filing, subsequently confirmed by the bank, revealed that consolidation continues.

>> PNC invests nearly $1B to extend, renovate branch network

PNC plans to close another seven branches across five states, bringing the 2024 total to 47, according to filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Three sites, including a drive-thru in Laredo, are in Texas.

Four cities in the Lone Star State were singled out by PNC as ones where it will be adding branches, including Houston, which is losing a branch in this latest group of cuts.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group