PNC invests nearly $1B to extend, renovate branch network

PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank announced Wednesday a nearly $1 billion investment to extend its branch network.

PNC Bank said the investment is intended to be put toward extending access to banking services and financial expertise to communities across the country.

The bank intends to open more than 100 new branches and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations through 2028. Some new locations will include Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami and San Antonio, the bank said.

“Our branch network is the heartbeat of our Retail business, offering friendly and convenient service to the millions of customers who step through our doors every single month,” said head of PNC Retail Banking Alex Overstrom. “Whether to finance a home, deposit a check, or save for retirement, our customers count on our 15,000 branch team members to support their holistic financial needs. By investing in our network, we are supporting our customers, our team members, and the communities where we live and work.”

PNC currently has approximately 2,300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country. In addition, the bank serves customers through more than 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs nationwide as well as through online and mobile banking platforms and its customer care center.

