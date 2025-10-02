PNC denies data breach claims, calls out ‘opportunistic’ law firms for false allegations

PITTSBURGH — PNC said a data breach involving sensitive data of hundreds of thousands of customers that allegedly occurred earlier in September never happened and the Pittsburgh-based financial giant intends to take legal action if efforts by law firms to solicit business related to the false claims are not resolved.

PNC posted the following statement on its website:

“This misinformation is the work of cybercriminals, who made false posts in early September. The claims were swiftly deemed bogus by PNC’s cybersecurity team. Third-party intelligence has noted the criminal’s barrage of claims against other reputable companies since March. Opportunistic law firms gave legitimacy to this ridiculous information and tried to connect it to a minor mailing error which was posted in Massachusetts. This correlation was intentionally and recklessly deceptive in order to solicit lawsuits. PNC intends to take legal action if not resolved.”

