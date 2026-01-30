PNC donates $2M to Pittsburgh for new snow removal equipment

PITTSBURGH — The PNC Foundation has contributed a $2 million grant to the City of Pittsburgh to fund the purchase of new snow removal equipment.

The investment is intended to bolster the city’s ability to respond to severe winter weather following a record-setting storm.

The grant comes after Sunday’s major snowstorm triggered a state of emergency in the city. The funding supports Mayor Corey O’Connor’s ongoing commitment to upgrading the city’s aging fleet used by the Department of Public Works.

The $2 million investment will allow the city to purchase 15 new vehicles for the Department of Public Works this year. These additions will bring the city’s total of new, reliable equipment to more than 50.

William S. Demchak serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of PNC. He emphasized that reliable snow removal is necessary for both neighborhood safety and the local economy.

“Last weekend’s storm was a powerful reminder of how essential it is for our city to be prepared for severe winter weather,” Demchak said. “Pittsburgh deserves strong, reliable snow removal capabilities that keep our neighborhoods safe and our economy moving. PNC is proud to support the city with this investment in equipment that will help keep Pittsburgh and its residents resilient and ready for future storms.”

Mayor O’Connor noted that Department of Public Works crews often work around the clock following significant snowfalls. He credited the partnership with the PNC Foundation for the rapid expansion of city resources.

“We’d like to thank the PNC Foundation for this generous donation that will help us purchase 15 vehicles this year for the Department of Public Works,” O’Connor said. “Our DPW crews work hard and around the clock after snow events and, thanks to our local partnerships like this, will now have more than 50 new pieces of reliable equipment. This kind of investment from PNC shows that we’re all in this together and invested in the safety of our crews and our communities.”

On Thursday, UPMC donated $10 million to the city. The gift will allow the city to purchase nine ambulances and a new rescue truck this year and a similar amount of equipment in 2027.

