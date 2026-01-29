UPMC donates $10M to Pittsburgh to purchase new ambulances, will free up funds for new DPW vehicles

PITTSBURGH — UPMC has donated $10 million to the City of Pittsburgh for new ambulances, Mayor Corey O’Connor announced Thursday morning.

The gift will allow the city to purchase nine ambulances and a new rescue truck this year and a similar amount of equipment in 2027.

The city said the purchase of the vehicles and equipment will be done in phases to stagger the maintenance and lifetime of the vehicles.

“The very first EMS started here in Pittsburgh, but for years we’ve been expecting our critical first responders to deliver life-saving services with an old, unreliable fleet,” O’Connor said. “UPMC saw what was happening, approached us and stepped up to partner with us on this game-changing investment. Their leadership sets the tone for what it means to invest in the well-being of our residents.”

O’Connor said the donation will also free up funds to purchase 35 Department of Public Works vehicles.

“We made a dedication to the City of Pittsburgh and residents that we were going to address this issue,” O’Connor said during Thursday’s press conference.

O’Connor said most of their fleet, 50% of them ambulances, have over 75,000 miles.

During clean up following Sunday’s major winter storm, O’Connor said that the city was down to about 50 trucks after dozens went out.

1 Investigates has documented mechanical and other problems with ambulances and other city vehicles from public works, to garbage trucksto fire trucks and police cars.

