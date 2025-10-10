PNC exec among American Banker’s 2025 Most Powerful Women

PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh-based executive is among those honored by American Banker’s 2025 Most Powerful Women program.

Deborah Guild was No. 8 on American Banker’s annual ranking of the Most Powerful Women to Watch.

Guild is executive vice president and head of technology at PNC Financial Services Group, and during her dozen years at Pittsburgh’s largest bank, she has been cited multiple times by American Banker in two different categories.

American Banker started the program in 2003 and has added and tweaked categories. The Most Powerful Women program this year includes five sectors — banking, finance, teams, next and to watch — and most of these rank 25 individuals.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group