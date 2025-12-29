PNC gears up for busy 2026 as expansion accelerates

PITTSBURGH — With PNC‘s $4.1 billion acquisition of Colorado’s FirstBank due to close in a matter of days, it begs the question of what’s next for Pittsburgh’s biggest bank.

One thing is clear: 2026 will be incredibly busy for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Its first bank buy in five years is expected to be completed on Jan. 5; the systems conversion and branch sign changes are slated for June. PNC is also accelerating its multi-year 300 branch rollout in new markets. While it has said where the branches will be located, it has not shared much about when. PNC expects to complete 55 in 2026, up from 26 in 2025. It will then add 60 annually through 2030. And to support that retail expansion, it plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees.

What isn’t clear is whether PNC will do another deal. Or deals.

