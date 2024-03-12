PNC Park named best MLB stadium by USA Today

PITTSBURGH — PNC Park has been named the best Major League Baseball stadium by USA Today.

Baseball reporters and editors from the USA Today network recently ranked all 30 MLB stadiums, and the aggregate scores of their individual reviews put PNC Park at the top of the list.

“Throughout the course of the park’s lifetime, especially under the leadership of Bob Nutting, we have worked hard to build upon everything that makes PNC Park so special,” Pirates Presdient Trevor Williams said. “From the ongoing physical enhancements, new food offerings, and expanded historical displays, to how our hosts care for every guest, PNC Park continues to help make Pittsburgh a desirable destination for millions each year.”

Over the last two seasons, PNC Park went through several upgrades, like refreshing the Riverwalk experience, enhancing the left field scoreboard and adding a new audio system.

But, the Pirates say they’re not done making the fan experience even better at PNC Park. New enhancements currently being made to the ballpark will be revealed to the public in April, just days before the team’s home opener.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group