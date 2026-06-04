PNC sets systems conversion date for FirstBank as integration nears completion

PNC‘s presence is expanding dramatically in a matter of days.

Pittsburgh’s largest bank confirmed on Monday that its systems conversion of FirstBank will begin on June 19. Put another way, some 95 branches in Colorado and Arizona will open for business on June 22 under the PNC brand.

The $4.1 billion deal, announced last September, closed on January 5, 2026, and boosts PNC’s locations in the high growth and highly competitive metros of Denver and Phoenix. PNC is also bringing new capabilities that FirstBank didn’t offer such as wealth management, brokerage and treasury management creating strong opportunities to cross-sell, retain clients and attract new ones.

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