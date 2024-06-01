PNC targets young talent, brings hundreds of summer interns to Pittsburgh HQ

PITTSBURGH — An estimated 1,500 interns come to the Pittsburgh region each year and 500 have descended on PNC for a two-day summit at the bank’s corporate headquarters downtown.

It’s an annual gathering at the region’s biggest — and nation’s 6th-largest — bank. And it’s also a key component of the talent acquisition strategy at PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The program is one of PNC’s primary early career talent pipelines and it has become increasingly important as the bank expands into new markets.

“Not only are our interns central to our talent strategy, they also contribute to the work of our organization, helping us solve real world challenges,” Josh Stewart, talent acquisition and outreach executive at PNC, said via email. “As they learn about PNC this summer, we learn from them too. Far from boring, their fresh perspectives will help us deliver brilliant outcomes for our customers, communities and colleagues.”

