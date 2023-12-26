PNC ups Q1 branch cuts, spares HQ region but not new markets

PITTSBURGH — PNC just increased the number of branch closures it plans in early 2024.

Another 11 have been added, as per a new round of regulatory filings that were confirmed on Friday by the nation’s sixth-largest bank.

This latest group will close on March 22, 2024, PNC said.

