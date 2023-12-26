Local

PNC ups Q1 branch cuts, spares HQ region but not new markets

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI PNC BANK PNC ( PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.)

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — PNC just increased the number of branch closures it plans in early 2024.

Another 11 have been added, as per a new round of regulatory filings that were confirmed on Friday by the nation’s sixth-largest bank.

This latest group will close on March 22, 2024, PNC said.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers get major Kenny Pickett news
  • Person driving BMW flees traffic stop in O’Hara Township, police say
  • Man wanted for 2008 fatal shooting in Clairton
  • VIDEO:Teen, man injured after shooting in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read