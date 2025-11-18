Point Park University signs letter of intent to acquire vacant YWCA building in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University is moving forward with plans to acquire the vacant former YWCA building located at 305 Wood St. in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The university has signed a letter of intent to purchase the property, aiming to transform it into a mixed-use development.

The acquisition of the former YWCA building marks a significant step in Point Park University’s vision to redevelop the site and contribute to a more vibrant Downtown Pittsburgh.

The development plan includes student housing, a student union and street-level spaces designed to enhance the area with dining options and community programs.

“This is an opportunity to bring new life and purpose to a significant Downtown property,” Dr. Chris W. Brussalis said, president of Point Park University.

Point Park University plans to collaborate with civic, business and philanthropic partners to refine the project and align it with regional revitalization efforts already underway in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The university’s initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening and reimagining Pittsburgh’s urban core.

