Point State Park fountain to be tested Thursday after major improvement project

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will test the fountain at Point State Park in Pittsburgh on Thursday, following major upgrades in preparation for significant events in 2026.

The $3.4 million improvement project aims to ready the park for the NFL Draft and the United States’ 250th anniversary. The upgrades include repairs to leaks and lighting improvements to the iconic fountain, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

In addition to the fountain repairs, the project includes significant upgrades to the park’s infrastructure. Repairs to walkways and hardscapes, utility repairs and improvements to the City Side Lawn, flag bastion and parking lot are nearing completion.

The landscaping throughout the park has been refreshed, enhancing the park’s aesthetic appeal for visitors.

The parking lot adjacent to Point State Park has reopened for public use, providing easier access for visitors.

Updates on the progress of the work can be found on DCNR’s website or through the park office.

