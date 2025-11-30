‘Police activity’ shuts down stretch of southbound I-279 in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of southbound I-279 is shut down in Allegheny County.

A PennDOT spokesperson says the southbound lanes are closed between I-79 and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchange due to “police activity.”

PennDOT cameras show a large number of police units on scene and traffic being rerouted.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

