Police announce death of retired Beaver County Sheriff K9

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Beaver County announced the death of a retired K9 on Wednesday.

K9 Rangwo served with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office from June 2015 to October 2023, when he retired.

The Beaver County K9 Unit said he worked alongside Deputy Joe Osche.

“Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, loyalty, and tireless work ethic, protecting not only the citizens of Beaver County but also the surrounding counties within Region 13,” the Beaver County K9 Unit said.

Police ask for prayers for Deputy Osche, his family and friends.

