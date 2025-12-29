Local

Police ask for help identifying woman in connection with retail theft in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a retail theft in Beaver County.

The Center Township Police Department shared a photo on social media, saying the woman pictured is wanted in connection with a theft at Rural King.

The theft happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Center Township Police Department, which lists its phone number as (724) 774-3329.

