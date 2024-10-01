Police asking for help finding missing Vandergrift woman

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Westmoreland County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing.

Victoria Tamuschy, 35, is from the Vandergrift Heights area.

Tamuschy is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Detectives said she was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Vandergrift police at 724-568-5507 or the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3287.

