Police asking for public’s help regarding ‘serious’ hit and run near Richland Township golf course

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a serious hit and run incident near a golf course in Richland Township.

Police said the hit and run happened at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Bakerstown Road near the Pittsburgh North Golf Course.

If you saw the hit and run or have any information, police are asking you to send them a direct message on Facebook or call 724-625-3157.

“Every piece of information is valuable!” police said.

