Police asking for public’s help identifying men suspected of stealing $15K from skill machines

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Sewickley Police are turning to the public to crack a case. Thanks to clear cameras at the scene of the crime, the faces of the three suspects are now circulating the community.

“I think money outweighs people’s better judgment and in this case, it did,” said Jennifer Lanham, who’s the store manager.

It was Wednesday, at a local convenience store in North Sewickley Township, where cameras captured the men going inside and playing the skills games. That’s where things took a turn.

“I’m not sure people are familiar with the fact that some of them actually have cameras inside of them. When you choose to do activities that cause you to come up on radar like this, just know things will always come back to get you,” Lanham said.

That’s what happened; cameras captured a theft during that play. Police told Channel 11 the men were able to take $15,000 in cash from the machines without causing any damage.

“You’ve got people who’ve just gotten an undisclosed amount of money for doing absolutely nothing but being horrible individuals, thieves is what they were, they were nothing more than a bunch of rotten thieves,” Lanham said.

Cameras catching every move, including their exit, as police said they made their escape across the street to their car parked in the neighboring Dollar General.

“We didn’t discover it until the following day, unfortunately. It’s one of those situations where you got to be vigilant. We try to be vigilant, but these were faces unfamiliar to us,” Lanham said.

It’s not the first theft of its kind in our area. Just last week, Northern Regional Police arrested two men for stealing nearly $25,000 in cash form the skills games at Brush Creek Inn.

Now, North Sewickley Police are on the hunt for these suspects putting their faces out there and stating this type of activity will not be tolerated in this community.

“At the end of the day, there are families that still own these machines; this is still a business for them and how they choose to feed their families and these thieves, on more than one occasion throughout the state, have chosen to rob these families of their money,” Lanham said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call North Sewickley Township Police at (724) 843-3421.

