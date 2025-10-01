Police call for new information 1 year after man was shot, killed in Mon View Heights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are pushing to find new information in a homicide that happened in Mon View Heights a year ago.

Nathaniel Walker, 54, was shot multiple times at 40 Midway Drive in West Mifflin on Oct. 1 at 10:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man shot, killed in Mon View Heights

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Detectives said no suspects have been identified in Walker’s death.

They are asking anyone in the community who can help move the case forward with relevant information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group