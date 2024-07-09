Local

Police chase in Fayette County ends in crash, injuring 1

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A person was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash overnight in Connellsville, Fayette County.

An official told Channel 11 there was a short police pursuit just after midnight Tuesday. The vehicle that was involved crashed in the area of 1309 Springfield Pike.

One person sustained a minor injury.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

