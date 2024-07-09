Police chase in Fayette County ends in crash, injuring 1

A person was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash overnight in Connellsville, Fayette County.

An official told Channel 11 there was a short police pursuit just after midnight Tuesday. The vehicle that was involved crashed in the area of 1309 Springfield Pike.

One person sustained a minor injury.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group