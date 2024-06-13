Police chase in New Castle ends in crash, 3 arrests

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A police chase in New Castle Thursday ended in a crash and three people being arrested.

According to New Castle police, the chase started on E. Washington Street at Mercer Street when an officer tried to pull over a truck because trash was thrown out of the window.

The pursuit ended outside of New Castle when the truck crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot but were taken into custody.

Charges are pending against all three people, police said.

