Police chase that sent PRT bus crashing into Homewood house started with minor traffic offense

PITTSBURGH — A police chase that sent a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus barreling into a house in Homewood started due to a summary offense by the driver officers were pursuing.

The chase started in Monroeville and went through several communities. It ended with the PRT bus slamming into a man’s house and multiple people getting hurt.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the minor offense that triggered the dangerous chase and why officials said the decision to purse the driver was “poor judgement.”

