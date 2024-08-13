PRT bus crashes into Pittsburgh home after it was hit by vehicle fleeing from police

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a Pittsburgh home after it was hit by a vehicle fleeing from police, PRT spokesperson Adam Brandolph confirms to Channel 11.

Brandolph said that based on initial reports, Monroeville police officers were pursuing a vehicle that ended up in Homewood. That vehicle then hit the PRT bus, which ended up off the road, into a yard and into the house on Hamilton Avenue near Durango Way.

At least three people were hurt, including the driver of the bus and one passenger, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Brandolph said there were around eight passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash.

We have multiple crews at the scene working to learn more. Watch Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group