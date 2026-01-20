Police chief describes chase that ends in major rescue on hillside in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. — Around 4:30 on Sunday afternoon, police began pursuing a car that was reported stolen out of Charleroi.

Officers said the car took off and eventually stopped near Graham Avenue, where 3 people under the age of 18 got out and ran from police.

“They ended up in a neighbor’s yard. A neighbor scared them off, and I believe that’s when they separated,” said Chief David Yuhasz with the Monessen Police Department.

One of the suspects escaped through the neighborhood, and two others slid down a 600-foot hill near Dennis Avenue.

Officers found their footprints in the snow and went after them.

“Once they were detained at that time…they realized that they could not get out from where they were located,” said Chief Yuhasz

This began a four-hour-long rescue operation in freezing cold temperatures.

For perspective, the hillside is almost as tall as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

Channel 11 was at the scene when several EMS, fire, and police departments worked to rescue the 3 officers and 2 kids that had gone over the hill. After trying multiple different methods, crews realized rope rescue would be the only way to bring everyone to safety. The kids were taken up with the rope first so they could have constant contact with law enforcement. Chief Yuhasz says the kids are lucky police decided to pursue them, or they may have been stuck in the freezing cold for much longer.

“If they would have went into the woods, and we did not know…they could still be in the woods at this point,” said Chief Yuhasz. “Who’s to say?”

Chief Yuhasz says charges will be filed, but they are still investigating at this time.

Medics evaluated both the officers and the kids, and everyone was okay.

The third suspect is not in custody, but police say they do have a name. According to the Westmorland County 911 supervisor, 12 people were brought up and down the hillside and everyone was safely at the top by 8:51 Sunday night.

