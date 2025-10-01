Police find vehicle suspected of being involved in Ross Park Mall shootout, no arrests made yet

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a shootout at the Ross Park Mall has been found and taken for processing.

Ross Township Police Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said Tuesday morning that officers found a Kia connected to the shooting in Wilkinsburg overnight.

A Channel 11 photographer captured the vehicle being towed from the 1400 block of Center Street at around 12:35 a.m.

The victim, a male who arrived at a hospital after the shootout, is now in stable condition. Police would not say how old they were.

Officers said some of the people involved are juveniles.

No arrests have been made at this time.

