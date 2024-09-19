Police identify man suspected of firing shots at Aliquippa playground

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking for the man they say fired shots at a playground where kids were playing basketball.

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments of kids running when shots rang out at a community park along Third Avenue Sunday. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police said they are now looking for Kennieth Lindsey.

They said he paid his neighbor to drive him to the playground. According to police paperwork, when Lindsey got there, he got out of the car with a revolver handgun, yelled at two boys and fired a shot.

“We believe he was shooting up in the air. I don’t think he actually shot at anybody, but he did it in the intent to scare and intimidate the kids,” said David Mosura, Aliquippa Police.

Some families said they are scared to let their kids play at the park.

“It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous, to be honest with you. When there’s an uptick in violence like this we encourage if you see something say something,” said Mosura.

Last night, Aliquippa Police said shots were fired at their own officers at Valley Terrace, which is near the police station. No one was hit. Police said the violence has to stop.

“We want to squash it and want people to live in a nice safe community,” said Mosura.

Aliquippa police are pushing for a safer community, especially for children.

“They should be enjoying the last final days of summer and relying on us and the community to be safe and we are doing our best to do that,” said Mosura.

State police are actively investigating last night’s shooting. Channel 11 is working to learn more about the suspect and what led to the gunshots.

