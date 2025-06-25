Police investigating after reports of body found in Downtown Pittsburgh building

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after they received reports that a body was found inside a building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Investigators are in the 400 block of Forbes Avenue.

Public Safety officials said the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

