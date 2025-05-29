Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Butler County.

Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill says police did a welfare check at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cottage Hill Avenue.

Inside, they found two deceased people: A 66-year-old white woman and a 66-year-old white man, both from Butler.

Detectives believe this was a murder-suicide, based on preliminary investigations.

The individuals’ next of kin have not yet been located, O’Neill says. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as deemed prudent.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group