Police investigating death of man shot ‘multiple times’ in the back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating the death of a man who’d been shot “multiple times” in the back in Pittsburgh.

Public safety officials say police responded just before 1 a.m. on Saturday to a four-round ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Hazlett Street in Northview Heights.

Police found a man inside a home who had multiple gunshot wounds in his back, officials say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Pittsburgh police’s Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Laron Harrison, 38.

