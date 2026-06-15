B-52 Stratofortress crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force base in California

EDWARDS, Calif. — A B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff Monday morning at a U.S. Air Force base in California, officials said.

Emergency crews were responding after the aircraft went down around 11:20 a.m. at Edwards Air Force base, the military said on the social platform X. There was no immediate information on whether anyone was hurt. A B-52 is typically crewed by five people.

Edwards, the vast desert base where Chuck Yeager broke the speed of sound in 1947, is about 100 miles (161 km) north of Los Angeles.

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