Police investigating shot fired into Jeep in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a Jeep in Greensburg.

Greensburg police told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek that a shot was fired into a red Jeep at around 1:30 a.m.

Detectives on scene tell me there was one shot fired into this red Jeep, which you can see marked by that green rod.



It happened around 1:30 this morning.



Police say Ring doorbell cameras caught four people walking by at 1:07, then came back up the street and fired one shot — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) June 14, 2024

Ring doorbell footage caught four people walking by about 20 minutes before the shooting, then come back up the street and fire one shot.

Here are photos from the scene @WPXI pic.twitter.com/lX9OE6yB9g — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) June 14, 2024

Police said the woman who owns the Jeep isn’t connected to the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

