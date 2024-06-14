Local

Police investigating shot fired into Jeep in Greensburg

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Police investigating shot fired into Jeep in Greensburg Police investigating shot fired into Jeep in Greensburg

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a Jeep in Greensburg.

Greensburg police told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek that a shot was fired into a red Jeep at around 1:30 a.m.

Ring doorbell footage caught four people walking by about 20 minutes before the shooting, then come back up the street and fire one shot.

Police said the woman who owns the Jeep isn’t connected to the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Housing sought for displaced residents after Second Avenue Commons fire
  • Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland
  • Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont
  • VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read