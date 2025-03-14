Police investigating Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League for embezzlement

A criminal investigation is underway into accusations of embezzlement in a youth football league.

The Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League is made up of 44 youth organizations around the area.

The league’s director, who is now under investigation, submitted his letter of resignation at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening. The letter makes no mention of league finances.

Member team Brownsville Midget Football posted on Facebook that “a portion of funds are frozen or missing.” Washington’s organization president confirmed to us that they are locked out of the bank account. At that emergency meeting, a new president and treasurer were selected to start the process of getting back into it.

It’s unclear how much money is missing. Members tell us it could be more than $100,000.

The finances of the individual organizations were not affected.

“It definitely creates some trust issues when you have students involved and children involved,” Washington cheer mom Cara Andrews said.

Brownsville’s organization president sent us a statement saying they are aware of the accusations and “do not stand behind any theft from a children’s organization and if this is true, we plan to take legal action.”

In the meantime, Washington’s president told us more people will have access to the bank account in the future to prevent things like this from happening.

Channel 11 has confirmed law enforcement is involved. Greene County’s Regional Police Chief confirmed his detectives are investigating but it’s too early to say more.

As for football in the Fall, the league does plan on playing.

