Police looking for driver who hit man riding bicycle in Garfield before fleeing

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a man riding a bicycle in Garfield.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Columbo Street and North Fairmont Avenue.

Officers, who were responding to a separate call in the area, were told by witnesses that they saw a man on a bike get hit by a white van.

Officials say the driver of the van briefly got out of the vehicle before fleeing.

The bicyclist suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group