Local

Police looking for driver who hit man riding bicycle in Garfield before fleeing

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police looking for driver who hit man riding bicycle in Garfield before fleeing
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a man riding a bicycle in Garfield.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Columbo Street and North Fairmont Avenue.

Officers, who were responding to a separate call in the area, were told by witnesses that they saw a man on a bike get hit by a white van.

Officials say the driver of the van briefly got out of the vehicle before fleeing.

The bicyclist suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read