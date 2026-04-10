LEECHBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a group of teens who they say broke into several cars in Armstrong County.

Doorbell camera video shows three suspects going through cars on Monday in Leechburg.

Police looking for group of teens they say broke into several cars in Armstrong County Police are looking for a group of teens who they say broke into several cars in Armstrong County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Police looking for group of teens they say broke into several cars in Armstrong County Police are looking for a group of teens who they say broke into several cars in Armstrong County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Investigators said the group went through eight unlocked cars and stole purses, cash, electronics and a gun.

Leechsburg Mayor Doreen Smeal urged residents to be on high alert.

“Please, lock your doors…think about this when you’re going home at night. I know we all have key fobs and sometimes we get, you know, not really sure what to do and they get unlocked, but just, before you go to bed, make sure your cars are locked,” Smeal said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Leechburg Police Department at 724-842-8531.

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